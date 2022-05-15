Hanwood has brought their away trip to an end in an emphatic fashion with an 11-0 victory over the Tumut Eagles in Wagga on Sunday.
After surviving an early test from the Eagles, Hanwood were able to put their head down and get to work.
Daniel Johnson opened the scoring in the 8th minute before a double to Jordan Bellato before the half-hour mark had the visitors threatening to run away with the game.
Johnson scored his second soon after, while James Stockwell found his way onto the scoresheet a minute before halftime to see Hanwood leading 5-0 at the break.
Andy Gamble was on target four minutes after the break before Josh De Rossi scored on the hour-mark.
Bellato was able to complete his hat-trick eight minutes later before Christian Codemo, De Rossi, and Anthony Agresta wrapped up the 11-goal victory with goals in the final 16 minutes.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was pleased to see his side finish the travelling month in such a convincing fashion.
"We wanted to have a clean sheet. That was a big thing," he said.
"We'd gone the first four rounds without letting a goal in, and we thought this was the last away trip of this section, we weren't going to let a goal in.
"To be fair, Tumut had a one-on-one in the first 10 seconds of the game and probably should have buried it. It was a bit of a wake-up call that the boys needed, and they were able to turn it on from there."
It isn't just the first-grade side having success with the second and third-grade teams also picking up wins on Sunday and providing the coaching staff at Hanwood plenty of selection headaches.
"I'm really happy with the effort that the whole squad is putting in," he said.
"We had three out today, and three boys stepped up from reserve grade side who is doing well as well, and they didn't look out of place.
"They have taken their opportunity, and they have put their name up to be selected, so it gives headaches that you want to have."
Hanwood will return home next weekend for a clash with the Young Lions, who picked up a 6-0 win over Cootamundra on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
