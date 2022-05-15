The stage is set for the meeting of the undefeated sides in Group 20 first grade after the Greens kept their winning streak alive with a 40-24 win over Waratahs at Exies Oval on Sunday.
Rewai McPhee, Rhys Wilesmith and Daniel Fisher gave the Leeton side the early ascendancy before the Waratahs hit back through Rowan Matthews and Malek Afuamua.
Advertisement
The Greens were able to get over for one more before halftime after they spotted an overlap out wide, and after getting the ball to Brayden Scarr, who scored in the corner, the Greens took a 22-12 lead into the break.
Waratahs were able to make a fast start in the second half, and after a couple of back-to-back penalties, Afuamua got over for the home side to pull the margin back to four.
It was short-lived as Tyler O'Connell was able to get to a chip from Shannon Bradbrook to score in the corner, and off the back of a Brandon Catlin intercept, George Broome got over in the corner.
The Waratahs weren't going to die wondering as after running the ball on the last and a couple of offloads, Willie Lolohea got over under the post to pull it back to six points with 14 minutes to go.
The Greens were able to put the game to bed with Will Barnes and Leeton coach Hayden Philp both able to get over from dummy late to secure the Greens' 16-point win.
Coming in off the back of the bye, Philp was glad to see his side able to shake out the cobwebs.
"We felt it after the first 20 minutes, everyone, was a bit gassed, and it was on a heavy track which didn't help either," he said.
"They piled on some points, and we knew that when they do that, they get their heads up and make a game of it.
"They will be a quality side and only get better, but for us to keep building scoring points and having the mentality to keep in the grind was really good."
RELATED
Next weekend will be a different challenge when the Greens return home to face the undefeated DPC Roosters, and Philp knows where his side will need to improve.
"It is more piggybacks, we give a lot of penalties away for stupid (sic) things that we can avoid," he said.
"If we can clean that up, we will make it hard for sides to get over the try line."
There will be one concern heading into next weekend's clash with the Roosters with Shannon Bradbrook coming from the field with a knee injury.
Philp wasn't sure of the severity but said the prognoses didn't look good after the game.
The Waratahs have the bye next weekend before they take on the Roosters at home on May 29.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.