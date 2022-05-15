The Area News

Yoogali SC fall to Brindabella Blues in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 15 2022 - 9:52am, first published 7:00am
Errors continue to be the straw breaking the camel's back for Yoogali SC as they fell to Brindabella Blues 2-1 at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.

