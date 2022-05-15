Errors continue to be the straw breaking the camel's back for Yoogali SC as they fell to Brindabella Blues 2-1 at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
The Yoogali side was able to exert some early dominance on the clash and were able to create some chances during their period of dominance.
Isaac Donadel was able to rise to a corner but unable to keep his header on target as it clattered away off the crossbar, while Joey Preece's best chance came after he was able to force a mistake and get around his defender but was unable to keep his shot down.
The game changed in the 37th minute when Andrew Vitucci was forced from the field with a hip injury. It was a turnover from defence that gifted Brindabella the chance to take the lead with four minutes before halftime, and they made no mistake.
The second half was much like the first with Yoogali able to get into dangerous areas but unable to find that killer ball.
Dom Galluzzo had the best chance in the early stages of the second half after he was found by a Mason Donadel cross, but Galluzzo was unable to keep his shot down.
With 12 minutes to go, Brindabella was able to pounce on another poorly executed pass, this time from Isaac Donadel, to all but put the game to bed with their second goal.
Will Piva made an impact after coming off the bench with little time remaining to pull on back for Yoogali, but that was as close as they would get.
Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel felt that it was their decision making that cost them the game.
