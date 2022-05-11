Race 3 resulted in back-to-back wins in both the long and the short courses.
Undeterred by a 45 second increased in handicap, Digby Jones powered home posting a net time of 29m 31s. After 3 runs, 2nd, 1st and 1st Jones currently leads the competition with 115 points.
His dad Allan is 2nd in the competition with 76 points.
After a year and a half off Chris Smith returned last week to check the course and find his bearings. All seemed well and he proved this week that he still in form leaping from 28th last week to 2nd this week.
Starting with a 14-minute handicap his net time of 29m 16s suggests he might be one to watch.
Jai Kenny is transitioning from short to long courses and it looks like he will give everyone a run for their money. His net time of 26m 47s is the third fastest male time recorded for the competition.
In the 3km short course Isaac Fattore was again first with the net time of 24m 30s his dad Simon wasn't far behind him posting 24m 32s.
Jessica Dalton in 3rd place was a minute faster this week. Following 2 wins her handicap was extended by 45s. Dalton with 110 points leads the short course competition.
The Feral AGM and May general meeting was held on Monday 9th. The new committee is President Ron Anson, Vice President Jeremy Woodhouse, Secretary Anthony Salmon, Treasurer John Farronato, committee members Neil Palframan, Carmel Bodger, David Heffer, Moreno Chiappin, Derek Goullet, Steven Bourke, Allan Jones and Judith Cimador.
Life membership was conferred upon Anthony Salmon and Ron Anson. The committee also formally endorsed two new membership applications. Welcome to the Ferals Malcolm Blake and Jessica Dalton.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. There is a 6.1 km long course and a 3.3km short course.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
