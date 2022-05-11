The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers winter competition race two

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 11 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Race 3 resulted in back-to-back wins in both the long and the short courses.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.