This weekend will be the final of a month-long road trip for Hanwood as they take on Tumut at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
It hasn't proven to be an issue for the Hanwood side, having made a successful start with three away wins to go alongside the win against Cootamundra at home at the start of the season.
Advertisement
Coach Jason Bertacco said his troops know the task that is ahead of them.
"We have done the hard yards the first three trips, and we know that there is one more to go in this travelling sector," he said.
"We want to finish it on a high."
Tumut will be coming into the clash off the back of a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Leeton United and will be looking to rediscover some form, sitting seventh on the ladder.
Bertacco is expecting it to be a physical game.
"We will be up for that battle, but also, they will probably sit back a bit and counterattack on us," he said.
"I expect us to have a fair bit of the ball, but we will need to take advantage of that and try and open them up and stretch the game as much as possible to make them work if they are going to defend."
RELATED
The Hanwood side hasn't struggled to break downsides in their first four games, having scored 23 goals.
The most pleasing part of that stat for the Hanwood coach is that fact his side isn't relying on just one player to score all of the goals.
"We have been able to get a fair few goals scored to start these first four rounds, which is a big positive," he said.
"I think in recent years, we have been pretty reliant on maybe one goal scorer, whereas these first four rounds have shown that we have had different goal scorers from different positions.
"We have confidence that anyone in the team can get a goal, but it is about putting any individual aspect to it, it is about doing the team thing, and the rewards come at the end of the game plan that we have."
The Hanwood side will go into the clash largely unchanged with a couple of clouds over players that will be given until training on Thursday to prove their fitness.
The first-grade game will kick off at around 3.20pm at Rawlings Park Four in Wagga on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.