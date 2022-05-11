The Griffith Swans face a tough road trip before the bye when they head to Wagga to take on Turvey Park on Saturday afternoon.
Off the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of GGGM Lions, this weekend's clash with the Bulldogs could prove a test after they picked up a comprehensive victory over Leeton-Whitton.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer knows his side will need to execute better than they did last weekend.
"Again we tried hard we just struggled with the pressure because they are obviously a good team, well-drilled," he said.
"Our execution under pressure needs to improve.
"We had good patches in the game, but it is that inconsistency that is a constant battle because we are a young team.
"We just weren't good enough to match it with them."
Heading into the bye next weekend, Dreyer said it would be nice to take some confidence in with them.
"It would be nice to be two and three rather than one and four," he said.
"Turvey is one of those sides that we have to compete with around that fifth spot.
"If we are serious about our footy, that fifth spot is what we have to be aiming for, so Leeton, Turvey, Wagga and Narrandera are the teams that we are really competing against."
The Swans will be without Leigh Owen, who strained a ligament in his shoulder and looks set to miss a few weeks and will go for scans on Monday.
In a plus for the Swans they will welcome back the likes of Taine Moraschi and Jay Summers from the GWS Giants Academy, while there will be another couple of players to come back into the fold from injuries.
It won't just be the first graders who will be looking to take the points this weekend, with a top of the table to set for the under 17.5s.
Both Turvey Park and the Swans have made perfect starts to the season and are the only sides to remain unbeaten, and that end looks set to end for one of the sides this weekend.
The under 17.5s will get the action underway at 10am, with first bounce in first grade set for 2.10pm at Maher Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
