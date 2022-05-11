Yoogali SC will be looking to build on their first three points of the season when they return to Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday to take on Brindabella Blues.
The Yoogali side starts a three-week home stint, and off the back of the 2-0 win over Weston Molonglo, will be looking to make the most of that advantage.
Advertisement
It won't be an easy couple of weeks, however, with the unbeaten Queanbeyan City next up after the Blues.
"I'd like to think that we could probably get some points this week and then see if we can knock off one of the top guns," Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel said.
"It's good every once and a while to be the underdog, which we will be for the game against Queanbeyan.
"We are hoping that we will have players available this week, which is the main thing, but I don't think we are going to change too much from last week.
"We just have to get better at what we are doing.
"We are off the mark, but that doesn't mean anything. We just have to keep getting better every week, there is a lot of room for improvement."
Consistency is at the top of the list for the Yoogali coach of areas he'd like to see his side improve on.
"We are controlling the ball better, and last weekend we controlled the game a lot better, but it is just our concentration at the moment is probably key," he said.
"We are good for five or 10 minutes, and then we lapse for five or 10 as well. Consistency is the thing that we really have to work on.
"I think we have the players in the right positions and the combinations, so I'm pretty sure we have worked that out. Our front is probably the other area where we probably need to work a little bit harder."
RELATED
Meanwhile, in the under 23s, it will be a clash between the two top sides in the competition, with Brindabella sitting just ahead of Yoogali SC in top spot on goal difference.
The under 23s have been leading the way for Yoogali this season having picked up 12 points from a possible fifteen to start the season, and are coming into the game off the back of a 3-1 victory over Weston Molonglo.
Heading into the weekend, the under 23s may be without Dean Armanini, who picked up an ankle knock last weekend, while Rhys Mcintosh is also in doubt for the clash.
The first graders will be without Adam O'Rourke for another couple of weeks after be picked up a fractured ankle in the loss to Canberra White Eagles.
Donadel was confident that O'Rourke will be the only player from the first grade squad to miss this weekend's match.
Advertisement
The under 23s will kick off at 11am at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday, with the first graders to follow at 1.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.