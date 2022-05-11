It was a mixed weekend out on the courts at Exies Oval for the Griffith Swans when they faced off against GGGM on Saturday.
The A graders have continued their strong start to the season and have moved up to second on the table off the back of a 49-34 win over the Lions.
Advertisement
It sets up a battle with Turvey Park, who are currently sitting in fourth, having lost their first game of the season after they were beaten by Leeton-Whitton last weekend.
RELATED
Meanwhile, it was a nail-biter in the A reserve, but the Swannies were able to improve their record to 3-1 with a 34-33 victory, which sees them climb to third on the ladder. The B graders continued their strong start to the season and moved up to fourth with a 40-32 win over the Lions.
The tough start to the season continues for the C graders as their search for their first win of the season continued after they fell 32-19, while the under 17s side also suffered a defeat after they fell 43-33.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.