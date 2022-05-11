Heading into round five, there are only two sides who have maintained perfect records in Leeton Greens and Darlington Point Coleambally.
The Roosters have made a rampaging start to the season with wins against TLU Sharks, Hay, the Black and Whites and Yenda and with the side assembled out at the Point, it is clear to see why.
The dynamic duo of Jonathon Sila and Joe Peato made the move from the Panthers to the Roosters in the offseason, and with the side also boosted by the return of Josh Veivers from a season out with injury, it is clear to see why the Roosters are looking like one of the favourites to take out the 2022 competition.
They will look to keep their good start going when they take on a West Wyalong side who have only had one taste of success so far this season.
Meanwhile, fresh of the bye, the Leeton Greens will look to continue their strong start to the season when they travel to Exies Oval to take on Waratahs.
The Greens' side is largely unchanged from the side that finished last year in joint-first place, and with their strong start to the season, they look like they will be well in the equation again.
The Waratahs are coming into the game off the back of two straight wins after defeating West Wyalong on the road last weekend.
Hay has a chance to keep their two-game winning streak alive this weekend when they take on a young Yenda outfit who are searching for their first win of the season. In the final game, the Black and Whites will look to keep climbing up the later when they travel out to Lake Cargelligo.
