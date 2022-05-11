The Area News

DPC Roosters and Leeton Greens are the only side left undefeated in the Group 20 first grade competitoin

By Liam Warren
Updated May 11 2022 - 4:23am, first published 1:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON FIRE: Robbie Simpson and the DPC Roosters have made a strong start to the season that they will look to continue this weekend. PHOTO: Liam Warren

Heading into round five, there are only two sides who have maintained perfect records in Leeton Greens and Darlington Point Coleambally.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.