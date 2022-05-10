Hanwood has extended their winning streak to four matches after a successful road trip to Wagga to see off the challenge from Wagga United.
It was six of the best from the Hanwood side who picked up the three points with a 6-nil win over the Wagga side.
In an aspect that is sure to please coach Anthony Zuccato, the Hanwood side was able to keep their first clean sheet of the season, having conceded four goals in the previous three games.
The three points mean that the Hanwood side is the only side to have won all three games, with Junee the only over undefeated team, having drawn with Young at the start of the season.
This weekend will see the Hanwood side head back to Wagga to take on the always dangerous Tolland side.
Tolland is a side that is usually up near the top of the table but dropped points two weeks ago when they lost to Cootamundra.
Meanwhile, the second-grade ladies picked up their third win of the season after a 10-0 win over Wagga United.
