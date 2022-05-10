The Area News

Griffith Blacks fall to CSU Reddies in SIRU women's 10s

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 10 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:52am
It was a tough hit-out for the Griffith Blacks women's side as they headed to Wagga to take on CSU Reddies on Saturday.

