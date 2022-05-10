It was a tough hit-out for the Griffith Blacks women's side as they headed to Wagga to take on CSU Reddies on Saturday.
It was a meeting between the two undefeated sides so one of the sides was going to pick up their first defeat of the season.
Advertisement
It lived up to the billing of the top two sides, will them almost impossible to separate.
Fapiola Uoifalelahi, Fetuli Mateo and Liti Qaranivalu scored the three tries for the Blacks, with Lele Katoa kicking the only conversion.
RELATED
The sides were separated by just a try when the full-time siren blew as the CSU side held onto the top spot with a 22-17 victory.
The Blacks have the week off before they return home for clashes with Wagga City on Saturday, May 21, and then Wagga Ag College on May 28.
It's been a tough start to the season for the City side, who will be hunting their second win of the season when they take on Albury before facing off with the Blacks after they fell to Waratahs 27-5 last weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.