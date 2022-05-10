The Area News

Barellan continue undefeated start to the Farrer League season with 45-point win over Northern Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 10 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Barellan sent a message to the Farrer League that they are no one-hit wonder after a big win over Northern Jets in the top of the table clash on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.