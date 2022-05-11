The Area News

The new and improved Goolgowi Ex-Servicemens Club completes upgrade works after receiving state funding.

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:20am, first published May 11 2022 - 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVAMPED: An upgraded Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club with new roller shutters. IMAGE: Contributed

Members at Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club are enjoying the benefits of an upgrade to community facility thanks to some government funding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitynews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.