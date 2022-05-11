Members at Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club are enjoying the benefits of an upgrade to community facility thanks to some government funding.
Goolgowi Exies has been fitted with new air conditioning, outdoor shutters, inside blinds and a dedicated dining area for patrons, which Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club director Jackie Sloan said has helped make the club more comfortable for its members.
"Particularly during summer when it's been really hot and there were no blinds, nobody would come through for dinner," Ms Sloan said.
"[Now] It looks nicer and feels nicer."
Ms Sloan said the club directors had received positive feedback from the community and members regarding the upgrades, which she said had been in the pipeline since early 2020.
"Thank you to the NSW government for making it possible," she added.
The upgrades are part of the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, which saw $165,970 donated to the club.
Member of the NSW Parliament's Upper House Fang said he was also delighted to see the Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club upgrades had finally been completed.
"These upgrades will make the club more comfortable for members and help ease the cost of cooling and heating, especially in the most extreme months," he said.
Since its introduction in 2017, the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund has provided more than $500 million to 2000 projects across the state to help bolster and revitalise grassroot projects.
Three projects in Griffith were completed in November 2021 thanks to funding from local, state, and federal governments.
Of the total money donated, $878,000 came from round two of the Stronger Country Communities Fund, which saw the opening of an amenities block at Jubilee Oval, a new stage at Community Gardens, and the Griffith Community Centre.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitynews.com.au
