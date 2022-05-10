The Area News

People are being urged to get their flu shots, as habits like masks and hand hygiene fall away

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:25am
Urge to get flu vaccinations as normality returns

As flu season approaches, pharmacies are urging people to get their flu shot and keep the recent downturn in cases going.

