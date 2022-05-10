Urge to get flu vaccinations as normality returns

As flu season approaches, pharmacies are urging people to get their flu shot and keep the recent downturn in cases going.
Sean Dodd, from John Dodd pharmacy, said that the last two years had seen fewer flu cases than expected due to COVID-19 measures but that the return to normal had seen them pick back up.
"With the last two years, we've done a lot of good preventative measures like masks and distancing so we saw a big reduction in flu cases," Mr Dodd said.
"With everything opening up and the loss of mask mandates, as well as a natural progression to not being as cautious, we're starting to see a lot more flu cases now."
He urged people to remain cautious, and keep up some of the good habits formed due to COVID-19 such as staying masked up in crowded areas and liberal use of hand sanitiser.
He added that people shouldn't chalk up illness to the flu, and should keep getting tested for COVID-19 just in case.
"The best thing we can do is use all the tools in the belt to make sure we're all right."
Getting vaccinated against the flu is especially important for those in their twilight years, with Minister for Seniors Mark Coure recently urging seniors to book in a flu shot.
"Getting the flu vaccine reduces your risk of getting the flu by up to 60 per cent and most importantly it provides vital protection against severe illness and death," Mr Coure said.
"This is especially important for those who are immunocompromised or living in close proximity to someone who is susceptible to serious illness from influenza."
Anyone at higher risk of severe illness is eligible for a free flu vaccine under the National Immunisation Program - this includes people over 65, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and children under five.
Mr Dodd said that there was no need to be worried about COVID complications when booking in a shot.
"There's advice on waiting between having COVID or a booster and the flu, but as long as you're feeling well, it's fine to come in and have your flu vaccination."
"We always have a vaccination pharmacist on site. We're trying to make it as simple and easy as we can, so come in whenever suits."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. Graduated from RMIT in 2020. Fond of coffee, cheeses and a good parma.
