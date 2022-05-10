Your election guide to early voting in Farrer

Early voting began on May 9, but especially keen voters in Griffith will have to wait a little longer before pre-polls open next week.
The election will be held on May 21, when Australians will flock to the polling booths to have their voices heard and pick up the traditional 'democracy sausage.' Postal votes
While many will be attending the polling booths on the day - some are especially keen to make their voices heard, and some will just want to get the election over with.
For those, early voting will only begin on May 14 for the electorate of Farrer.
Early voting in Griffith will be at the Aboriginal Community Centre at 5 Wiradjuri Place, between May 14 and May 20. The centre will be open from 9.30am to 4pm on May 14, returning on May 16 between the hours of 8.30am to 5.30pm.
May 20, the last chance to pre-vote, will see the centre remain open for an extra 30 minutes for any stragglers or long workers.
For those who've travelled here from other states, interstate voting will be available at the Aboriginal Community Centre on election day.
Of course, postal voting is also an option for those unable to attend a polling place on May 21. Whether that's overseas travellers, the elderly or the disabled, they can apply for a postal vote until May 18. Postal vote applications are available through the Australian Electoral Commission website.
Postal votes must be completed and witnessed either on or prior to election day, and sent quickly as they must be received by the AEC within two weeks.
It's important to note that there is no way to vote online in a Commonwealth election, and any information to the contrary is fraudulent. Voting over the phone is an option however, for specific categories.
If you are vision-impaired, currently in Antarctica or are positive for COVID-19 on voting day, you can vote over the phone by contacting 1800 913 993. You will be asked a few questions to check your details, and you will also be asked to choose a PIN.
You will then receive a telephone voting registration number by your choice of an email, SMS, phone call or mail.
Early voters have a range of options, but for those voting in person, you will only have to choose where to vote. Polling booths will be at Griffith Public School on Coolah Street, the Uniting Church Hall on Noorebar Avenue, Griffith North Public School on Kooba Street and Griffith East Public School on Wakaden Street.
Yoogali residents can vote at Yoogali Public School, while Hanwood Public School will also have options available. Finally, Lake Wyangan Public School will also be open for voters.
More information is available at aec.gov.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. Graduated from RMIT in 2020. Fond of coffee, cheeses and a good parma.
