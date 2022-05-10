The Area News

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:26am, first published 2:00am
Your election guide to early voting in Farrer

Early voting began on May 9, but especially keen voters in Griffith will have to wait a little longer before pre-polls open next week.

