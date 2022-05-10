The Area News

Murrumbidgee Irrigation to continue automation works in Murrami and Yenda this winter following recent government funding

By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:24am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AUTOMATED: A fully automated regulator in Murrami which was completed during last year's winter works. PHOTO: Supplied

Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI) has announced it will undertake a series of repairs, maintenance, and upgrades across its infrastructure during the upcoming cooler months, including vital automation works.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.