Hanwood is proving that travel will be no hindrance to them this season, having picked up a 4-0 victory against Wagga United at Rawlings Park on Sunday. It is the third of four straight away trips to start the season, and thus far, the Hanwood side have picked up nine points from the three games to go with their opening-round win over Cootamundra at home. It was a dominant first-half display that once again set the side up for victory, according to coach Jason Bertacco. An attacking throw set up the first goal as after playing the ball into his teammates, Chris Zappala was able to work his way into the box and give his side the early lead with a half-volley. Zappala made it two soon after, as after Josh De Rossi forced a turnover, he was able to play in Zappala, who finished the one-on-one opportunity. RELATED Andy Gamble put the finishing touches on the first half after he was found by a Daniel Andreazza free-kick with basically the last kick of the first half to see Hanwood leading 3-0 at the break. Daniel Johnson put the icing on the cake in the late stages of the game as De Rossi, and Andreazza combined to send Johnson threw, and he made no mistake to wrap up the 4-0 win. Bertacco was also pleased to see his side maintain their clean sheet record to start the season. "We really want to keep this clean sheet for as long as we can," he said. "There will come a point where someone scores, but we want to make it as hard as possible. Everyone is working for it from front to back."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/3416161f-9886-47cb-b1c3-680ce026fb08.jpg/r2_238_3053_1962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg