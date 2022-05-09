The Area News

Black and Whites, Yenda, Hay and West Wyalong take Group 20 League Tag victories

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 9 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:16am
The Black and Whites are on the charge after picking up their third shut out win in a row with a 60-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon on Sunday.

