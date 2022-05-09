The Black and Whites are on the charge after picking up their third shut out win in a row with a 60-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon on Sunday.
The Panthers were at their clinical best from the kick-off as they scored off basically the first play of the game as Lily-Belle Misiloi was able to get around the Hawks defence and score.
After getting a penalty close to the line, Sophie Bozic got over after a quick tap, while it was three tries in as many sets as Myah Simpson got over in the corner.
Misiloi was then able to get her second of the afternoon after making a break down the far side, while after getting another repeat set close to the line, Moerai Makonia got over to make it 26-0.
Bozic got over for her second try before the first half dominance was wrapped up with a try to Grace Frazer to see them leading 34-0 at the break.
The scoring slowed somewhat in the second half before Tangata Toru and Simpson got over in quick succession while Misiloi completed her hat-trick as they pushed the margin close to fifty.
The points kept coming for the Panthers and after Shemeikah Monaghan got over Misiloi brought her tally for the afternoon to four, and Tessie Muller completed the route and secured the 60-point win.
It provides a healthy boost to the Black and Whites for and against, having now scored 152 points unanswered with shutout wins against DPC Roosters and Waratahs in the previous two rounds.
Meanwhile, the Hay Magpies and TLU Sharks faced off to see who would remain alongside Leeton with a perfect record to start the season.
A double to Luci Lugsdin, who continues her strong start to the season, and one try to Sophie Curtis helped the Magpies walk away with a 14-6 victory, with Madison Morris scoring the Sharks only try.
It was a tight affair out at Yenda as the Blueheelers walked away with a victory over DPC Roosters.
Abbey Brill led the way with a double for the Yenda side, with Alana Koro, Tangi Matenga, Grace Gallen, and Sahara Moon getting one try each. Tamsin Hughes scored a double for the Roosters, with Tanaiya Coe and Madelyn King getting the other tries.
In the final game, West Wyalong was able to come away with a 24-4 win over Waratahs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
