Last Wednesday 19 ladies played a 4BBB Stableford for the Agnes Fawcett Memorial Trophy donated by Chris Cunial.
Will Mead and Cherie Eade carded 42 points, survived the countback to win from Diane Ellerton and Liz Graham. The score required to win a ball was 40 points.
Saturday's event was a stroke for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Valentine Modes.
Division One winner was Cherie Eade with a score of 72 nett. One shot behind was runner up Dorian Radue.
Congratulations to Jill Hammond who had the best score of the day with 70 nett and won Division Two from Robyn Hoare with a score of 72 nett. Balls went down to 76 nett.
Last Thursday Chris Cunial and Dulcie Knight played in the Coleambally tournament. Both brought back trophies, Dulcie and her partner won Scratch Event in Division Two.
Dulcie also won the longest drive and nearest to the pin. Chris and her partner won the Nett Event in Division Two. Well done ladies!
The Pennant matches were played in perfect autumn weather at Coolamon last Monday. Griffith were defeated by Wagga Wagga Country Club No 2 2/3.
The hospitality was excellent! Next Monday Griffith will be hosting the Pennant Matches.
Next Saturday's event is a Stroke Round for the President's Trophy, Mabel McKenize Trophy, 3rd round of the GNSW Medal and RWGA Rudd Allen.
