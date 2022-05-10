The Area News

Griffith ladies golf report

By Annie Hicks
Updated May 10 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:03am
Last Wednesday 19 ladies played a 4BBB Stableford for the Agnes Fawcett Memorial Trophy donated by Chris Cunial.

