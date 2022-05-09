The MDM for Men sponsored May monthly medal was played at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with 84 players challenging the course in a single stroke.
Steve Matheson 67 nett won the A Grade medal firing 75 off the stick 39 out and 36 home, carding birdies on the third and 15th. Runner-up Daniel Dossetter 68 nett, also fired 75 off the stick with splits of 38-37, draining a birdie on the second.
Advertisement
Steve Matheson 67 nett won the A Grade medal
Shane Gaffey 69 nett won B Grade, following a round of 83, canning birdies on the 1st and 17th, from Shannon Windle 73 nett, carding four pars.
Okotai Woetai 72 nett best in C Grade, taking 94 strokes to complete the journey with three pars, lUke McCann 73 nett runner-up nine scratch with four pars.
Nearest the pins, 7th Peter Gill, 8th (Pet Resort) Ngarau Noa, 11th(Limone) Max Turner, 15th (Broomes) Steve Matheson, 16th (Eclipse) Garry Tucker.
Vouchers went to 77 nett.
Mothers Day Sunday saw a reduced field of 35 players in two grades contest a medley single stableford.
Div.1 won by Albert Donadel 39 points on a countback over Jason Brain 39 points.
Kelly Tyson 39 points won Div.2 from Byron James 37 points.
Playing off the shortened white markers, Jason Magoci eagled the 10th, Illisoni Korai eagled the 5th, Jason Brain won the 7th pin. Junior Billy Evans the 11th. Vouchers went to 32 points.
Members are advised that due to the Ladies Tournament this Wednesday, the men's competition has been transferred to Tuesday.
RELATED
The Annual Cystic Fibrosis Charity Day will be held on Sunday, May 22. Players can enter the Four Person Ambrose online.
The Jolley Cup will be held on Sunday, May 29 at Junee. The Club would like to make up at least two teams of nine players, and a bus will be organised if enough players put their names down.
The qualifying round of the 4BBB matchplay will be played on Saturday.
Players intending to play should put T.Q.on their card.
Clinics for both ladies and juniors have been organised. Contact the Pro shop for details.
Advertisement
The Board also announced that Broden Spencer has joined the course staff as an apprentice greenkeeper and will commence his duties on Thursday, May 2.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 28 players in two grades.
Roy Calabria 36 points won Div.1 on a countback over John Brennick 36 points.
Keith Woodbridge 37 points best in Div.2, ahead of Byron James 36 points, who also won the 7th pin.
Wal Hood won the 11th, Martin Sweeney 8th.
Vouchers to 33points.
Advertisement
Another single stableford this week.
Last Wednesday's single stableford saw a field of 41 players challenging the course.
Ngarau Noa 39 points won A Grade from Jason Brain 37 points.
B Grade was won by Shane Gaffey 37 points, John Harrison 36 points runner-up.
John Brennick 36 points best in C Grade Len Sexton 34 points second.
Pins 7th Ngarau Noa, 11th Taoloa Toru, 16th Alf Franchi.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.