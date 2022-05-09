The Area News

Griffith's Pauline Dance features in new podcast creating awareness and smashing stigmas around ovarian cancer

By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:26am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:40pm
ADVOCATE: Pauline Dance wants to raise awareness among women after her own diagnosis PHOTO: Supplied

Griffith resident, Pauline Dance and her daughter, Alison Dance have helped launch a new podcast, On the Down Low, aimed at shattering stigmas around ovarian cancer and other gynaecological cancers.

