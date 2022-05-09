Griffith resident, Pauline Dance and her daughter, Alison Dance have helped launch a new podcast, On the Down Low, aimed at shattering stigmas around ovarian cancer and other gynaecological cancers.
The podcast launched on World Ovarian Cancer Day, May 8, and is produced by the Australia and New Zealand Gynaecology Oncology Group (ANZGOG).
Advertisement
Podcast host, Alison Dance said she wanted the show to reduce stigmas and raise awareness, especially after her mother, Pauline Dance, was diagnosed at the age of 63 with stage 3c ovarian cancer and a tumour "the size of a coffee cup".
READ MORE
Prior to her mother's diagnosis, Ms Dance and her family had not previously heard of ovarian cancer.
Ms Dance said it was vital the community started talking "openly and honestly" about the disease if they were to counter its alarming statistics.
"Ovarian cancer hasn't seen the same improvements in survival rates as other cancer types," she said. "We need the community to rally with us in support of research and fighting for fair funding to keep inspirational women in our lives - they can start by listening to our stories."
On the Down Low features inspiring true stories from ovarian cancer survivors and their caregivers, which ANZOG CEO, Alison Evans said will help create advocacy, awareness, and change.
"Ovarian cancer is referred to as the 'silent killer' because it is often diagnosed in the advanced stages and is the most common cause of gynaecological cancer deaths," she said. "There is currently no screening test for ovarian cancer and the symptoms can be vague and like those of other common conditions leading to a delay in investigation and diagnosis."
On the Down Low also discusses the disease's symptoms, effects, intimacy, clinical trials, recurrence, and advocacy.
It is currently available on all podcast platforms and the official ANZGOG website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.