No need to worry about missing out, as the best that the Sydney Writer's Festival has to offer will be live streamed directly to Griffith City Library as part of the 'Live & Local' program.
"Live and Local" is an effort to help bring the Sydney Writer's Festival to regional areas across NSW, streaming headline events and hosting online Q&A sessions.
On May 20 and 21, some of Australia's and the world's best writers will be sharing their stories and thoughts - including Art Spiegelman, Maxine Beneba-Clarke and Barrie Cassidy.
The program will begin at 10am on May 20 with Art Spiegelman looking back on seminal masterpiece MAUS, and exploring censorship and prejudice. It will be hosted by Australian author Morris Gleitzman.
Between 12 and 1pm, Michelle de Kretser and Christos Tsiolkas will be discussing their latest books - Scary Monsters and 7 1/2 respectively - with Dr Roanna Gonsalves. They'll be followed by Steve Toltz, discussing Here Goes Nothing with Sarah Krasnostein, author of The Believer.
Wrapping up day one of the program will be a remembrance of the writers who are no longer with us. Jackie Huggins, Sarah Krasnostein and Melissa Lucashenko will be just some of the current writers looking back on authors like 'bell hooks', Joan Didion and Keri Hulme.
Saturday, May 21 will begin at 10am with a panel of political commentators including Barrie Cassidy, Fran Kelly and Amy Remeikis, discussing the upcoming election. At midday, writer and lawyer Derecka Purnell will be speaking on abolition as a commitment to finding answers to harm in society.
Finally, finishing the festival will be Maxine Beneba-Clarke and Omar Musa will be discussing their newest poetry collections with with Evelyn Araluen.
Sharmaine Delgado, who's organising the event from the library's side, said they were hoping to see a few people come in.
"We're hoping people are keen, it's all being live-streamed which is great," she said.
"We're definitely looking forward to it, it will be in our 40-seat theatrette."
Miss Delgado said she was especially looking forward to Morris Gleitzman and Art Spiegelman, the first event on Friday.
The event will begin on Friday, May 20 at Griffith City Library. Registrations are not required.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. Graduated from RMIT in 2020. Fond of coffee, cheeses and a good parma.
