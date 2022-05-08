End of an era: John Taprell retires as Yenda's butcher

news, business,

If there's one thing John and Margaret Taprell's Pioneer Butchery in Yenda is famous for - it's their sausages. 'Tappy's sausages' have been a staple of almost every fundraiser in Yenda and beyond since anyone can remember, with the money raised supporting clubs, schools, churches and much, much more. But last week the Taprell's decided that it was time to call it a day after 44 years serving their community at the Pioneer Butchery. They made that decision to close up last week, and Mr Taprell said he hoped to quietly walk away. The Yenda community wasn't having it however, and on Friday they held a farewell morning tea outside the butchery to thank the people who had contributed so much to the community. "We have been gradually working towards this, we just decided last Tuesday and we just wanted to fade away into the sunset," Mr Taprell said. The Yenda Blueheelers presented Mr Taprell with a jersey - with the Pioneer Butchery logo on the back - to say thank you for the years of support. "I can't help it if I'm blue in one eye and white in the other," Mr Taprell joked. READ MORE Mr Taprell started his butchery apprenticeship in 1965 at the age of 15 with Vince Bagatella at Yenda. He had been helping his uncle with butchering at Darlington Point during school holidays before then. He went off to work in Yoogali for a few years before buying the Pioneer Butchery on July 3, 1978. "It's the oldest continuously operating butchery in the Riverina," Mr Taprell said. Mr Taprell still bought his own lambs for butchering each day which he said a difference. Margaret Taprell's grandfather operated his own butchery across the road in Yenda from 1939. Mr Taprell said his grandfather was a soldier settler in Yenda, and supporting groups and sporting clubs was about supporting the community. "It's the Yenda family," he said. "Vince Bagatella always taught me you appreciate and respect all your customers whether they buy a body of beef or a sausage." The Yenda Progress Association presented Mr Taprell with a letter of thanks. "While you be missed by all of us in Yenda and the district, you certainly deserve your retirement," Paul Rossetto said. "Your hard work and diligence have greatly benefited our town, and we hope that your legacy of generosity lives on. "Your contributions to many organisations have not only helped them financially but given them confidence to work for their respective organisations." The Taprells won't be strangers to Yenda, despite moving into retirement, and Mr Taprell said he'd still probably join the annual salami day to keep the fridge stocked. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/d09e533e-58dd-4037-b381-f81bae52af85.JPG/r2_405_4926_3187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg