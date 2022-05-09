The Area News

A celebration of musical theatre will be bringing songs from a huge variety of musicals to Griffith Regional Theatre

Updated May 10 2022 - 4:56am, first published May 9 2022 - 10:00pm
DO RE MI: The 'World of Musicals' show will be bringing the history of Broadway and the West End, right here to Griffith. PHOTO: Contributed

It's a question all musical lovers ask - How do you watch every musical in one evening? Well, The World of Musicals has the answer, bringing Broadway and West End stars to town for one night only.

