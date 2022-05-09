It's a question all musical lovers ask - How do you watch every musical in one evening? Well, The World of Musicals has the answer, bringing Broadway and West End stars to town for one night only.
The show collects all the hits from major musicals over the decades, from The Phantom of the Opera to The Greatest Showman and more. The show has been touring the United States and Europe, and is now on it's Oceanic leg.
The show has been touring across Australia, and will hit the Griffith Regional Theatre stage on May 12 at 7:30pm.
Acting manager of the theatre Marg Andreazza said that the show would be a delight for all ages.
"This show will delight those who love going to see musical theatre."
"This show has toured throughout the US and Europe and is a hit wherever it goes, and we're delighted they have chosen to return to Griffith. This is one not to miss," Mrs Andreazza said.
"It is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids and introduce them to the world of Theatre - they'll probably know a lot of the songs and sing along."
The cast itself is full of renowned musicians and actors from across the UK and Ireland, as well as a few returning stars from their last Australian tour.
Tickets for the show are available at the Griffith Regional Theatre's website or by calling 6962 8444.
