DPC Roosters have maintained their strong start to the season after picking up 40-22 victory against Yenda at Wade Park on Sunday. It was a back and forth start with the Roosters holding the advantage after tries to Thomas Bowditch and Adam McCann, but the Yenda side were staying within striking distance with Noah Forbutt and Isaiah Potts getting over. The Roosters were able to run away with the game in the second half with a double to Ben Jeffery and a try each to Bowditch and Joe Peato, enough to send DPC home with an 18-point win. Meanwhile, the Waratahs have picked up their second win on the bounce after holding off a determined West Wyalong team. RELATED Pili Masoe gave the Waratahs the early lead before William Hobbs, and Braiden Jones gave the home side the advantage. Two second half tries, including one to D'Andre Williams, made the difference as the 'Tahs came away with a 14-8 win. In the final game, Hay kept their winning run alive with a 32-6 win over TLU Sharks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

