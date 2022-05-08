sport, local-sport,

It was all one-way traffic at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Black and Whites returning to form with a massive 62-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon. It was on from the start for the Panthers as after making a break down the wing, Eddie Tiana was able to step inside the Hawks fullback and score the first try of the afternoon. The domination continued from there, with Sehmmy Tawake and Andrew Lavaka scoring not long after the first. They were looking clinical in attack as the game threatened to blow out early as after forcing a repeat set, Apisai Loaloadravu got over, and they were then able to turn defence into attack, and after a long break from Uafu Lavaka, Chaise Sergi scored in the corner to see the Black and Whites leading 26-0. Naashon Mataora got over with little time remaining in the first half to see the Panthers leading 32-0 at the break and having looked like the game was already wrapped up. A mere two minutes after the halftime interval Epeli Serukabaivata dived over, while another break from Lavaka saw Tiana able to get over for his second. The tries continued to pile up as the game progressed towards the mercy rule when Semu Sasulu got over before Sergi scored his second after a strong run down the wing. The Black and Whites backed off the scoring in the middle of the second half before Peter Mariner, and Serukabaivata got over to see the game ended two minutes early due to the mercy rule. RELATED Having suffered a loss last time out, co-coach Andrew Lavaka felt this was the confidence boost his side needed. "It was a reaction from last week, and it was a pretty simple game," he said. "Can't compare Yanco (to the Roosters), they were struggling with one man on the bench, so credit to them to still turn up and give us a game of footy." Having started the season with two wins and two losses, Lavaka knows that the key now is to try and find their consistency. "You always feel good to win after a loss, and there are always improvements to be made," he said. "Getting the win does give you that confidence heading into next week. "We just have to make sure we have the same 13 on the paddock." Lavaka came off mid-way through the second half with an ankle concern but said he was resting it as a precaution with the game wrapped up. The Hawks have injury concerns of their own as coach Kane Hammond left the field with a hip niggle while Harry Daudravuni hobbled off in the second half. The Hawks have the bye next weekend while the Panthers will make the trip out to Lake Cargelligo.

