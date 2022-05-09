Griffith's third Banna Lane Festival delivered on the promise of bigger and better from the last two years, bringing more events and attractions to the laneway.
The festival of art, music and food came to Banna Lane, finishing up with the traditional 'Lighting up the Lane' street party. Murals along Banna Lane were lit up to enjoy at night, while local musicians performed and food vendors made a killing.
Festival organiser Carrah Lymer estimated between 1000 and 2000 people came down to the 'Lighting up the Lane' event - some just to see the murals while others enjoyed the range of entertainment on offer.
The goal of making the night accessible for the entire family was soundly achieved, with kids enjoying entertainment from Griffith circus performer 'Dizzy Dilemmas' and the new addition of the Leeton Lions train.
"It was fantastic, it was a really nice night. We had those extra performers that the kids enjoyed so much," Ms Lymer said.
"I think some people were surprised that it was free," she joked.
With the festival growing bigger each year, Ms Lymer said she was looking forward to the future and hoped it would become a Griffith mainstay. She already had some ideas for next year.
"I think this could grow to be something really special for Griffith - I think it's quite unique to any other regional town. It's something Griffith can be really proud of, having one of the best outdoor galleries in the laneways," she said.
"We can always go bigger and better each year, if we're lucky enough to get the support again ... How we can improve will be something we'll go to the community with."
She hoped that in coming years, she hopes to keep the interstate artists around for a bit longer to share the stories behind the murals.
She added her thanks to major sponsors of the event, Create NSW, as well as those others who volunteered their time, money and effort to help support the event.
