The Griffith Regional Theatre's beloved Morning Melodies series continues this month with Luke Alleva bringing his one-man show, Dancin' Man to the stage.
Alleva's "all singing, all dancing" show will play at The Griffith Regional Theatre at 11am on Wednesday, 18 May. Attendees can enjoy morning tea from 10am.
The theatre's acting manager, Marg Andreazza said it was great to see so many people coming together for morning tea and live theatre. She also said was excited to welcome Alleva to the local stage.
"This show from the Dancin' Man will take you through the ages and celebrate the quintessential "Song and Dance" shows and movies, featuring the likes of Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Sammy Davis Jnr and more. There will be something for everyone to enjoy," she said.
Besides the singing and dancing, Andreazza said the show will feature plenty of humour which will have the crowd "laughing, singing, and dancing in their seats!"
Prior to his Dancin' Man act, which he has performed around the country, Alleva performed on television as well as London's West End.
Tickets to his Griffith show are currently on sale for $20 each, including morning tea, and are available at the Griffith Regional Theatre box office, website, or by calling 6962 8444.
