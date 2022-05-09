The Area News
What's on

Luke Alleva brings Dancin' Man show to Griffith Regional Theatre.

By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 9 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAPPING: Luke Alleva channels Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire in Dancin' Man. PHOTO: Supplied

The Griffith Regional Theatre's beloved Morning Melodies series continues this month with Luke Alleva bringing his one-man show, Dancin' Man to the stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.