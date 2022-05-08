newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Ben Groat Cup went right down to the wire on Saturday afternoon, but it was the CSU Reddies who were able to come away with a 15-14 win over the Griffith Blacks. It is always seen as a game that can bring out the best in both sides, and it proved to do just that for the Reddies, who were able to hit the scoreboard first. The Blacks were able to hit back late in the first half when Alexander Anau crashed over to make it a 10-7 margin at halftime. A try to Tyson Morgan saw the CSU side push their lead out to over a converted try before the Blacks showed they weren't going down without a fight as Christian Timoti found his way over, and a conversion from Will Boys saw the Blacks trailing by a point heading into the final three minutes. As hard as the Blacks pushed to try and take the win, the Reddies were able to hold on and take back possession of the Ben Groat Cup. RELATED The Blacks' second graders were able to maintain their strong start to the season with a 38-10 victory over the Reddies. Nacaniel Tanoa crossed for two tries while Christian Timoti, Maika Maika, Nasshon Mataora and Solo Toru got over for one each as the Blacks maintained possession of top spot. It was a tight game in the third-grade clash, with CSU able to take a 30-24 victory. Peniona Tamanisave, Ngara Timoti, Ethan Cassidy and Mataora were able to get over, but it wasn't enough for the Blacks. The Blacks will now have the week off before they prepare to face the tough test of an undefeated Wagga City side who defeated Waratahs 45-10.

