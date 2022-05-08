newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It was a tough Saturday afternoon for the Griffith Swans after the undefeated Lions came to town on Saturday afternoon, The Lions had the most of the early going with eight scoring shots to four to see the visitors leading by 14 at the first chance. The GGGM side continued that momentum in the second quarter to see the Lions heading into the main break with a 28-point advantage. The Swans were pretty quiet in their forward 50 in the second half as they were only able to pick 10 points in the final two quarters, with the Lions able to put them to the sword with a 13.15 (93) to 3.10 (28) win. Jordan Whitworth kicked two goals, with James Toscan getting the other major for the Swans, while for the Lions, Kai Watts had a day out with five goals with Jack McCaig kicking three. In a difficult game for the Swans, captain Jack Rowston was among the best for his side, as was Sam Foley in the Griffith backline on a tough day to be a defender. Meanwhile, there were better results for the Swans in the lower grades. The reserves were able to rebound after a last round defeat to come away with a 10.11 (71) to 3.4 (22) victory. RELATED The Swans were able to hold the Lions goalless in the first half before kicking away in the final term. Guy Orton had a strong game in the forward line with three goals, while Jordon Burley and Ross Marando kicked two each. The under 17.5s were able to maintain their undefeated start to the season with a dominant performance which saw them pick up a 15.15 (105) to 1.6 (12) victory. Tom Bartter had a day out kicking nine goals while the Swans defenders were able to hold the Lions goalless until the final term. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/0ff77b6b-f6e3-4559-b4d1-17452ae49349.JPG/r1947_561_6000_2851_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg