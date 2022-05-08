newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Yoogali SC made the trip to take on Weston Molonglo and returned with their first three points of the season. It was a fast start by the visitors on Melrose Synthetic as off the back of strong build-up play, Luke Santolin had a rebound all to his feet, and he made no mistake as he slotted it into the top corner. They wasted no time in extending that lead as just two minutes later, Mason Donadel was put through one-on-one, and while it was a chance he may have missed in recent weeks, he made no mistake, and Yoogali were 2-0 up within the opening 15 minutes. Weston Molonglo tried to hit back as they pushed forward in the final minutes of the first half and then continued to push Yoogali in the second half. The home side's only real chance came from a penalty which was well saved by Michael De Paoli to see Yoogali not only pick up their first three points of the season but also maintain their first clean sheet with a 2-0 victory. The relief was evident from coach Sante Donadel. "It was a good performance, and we tweaked a few things during the week, and they responded really well today," he said. "There is still a long way to go, it wasn't a perfect game, but we held possession well and moved the ball around a lot better. "We are still making some mistakes, but overall we got the three points, and that is the main thing." RELATED There was an added challenge for the side as they only headed away with 21 players across the two grades with some late withdrawals due to illness as well as playing on an unfamiliar surface. "We had to play on synthetic again today, which added to the challenge, but the effort and intensity they played with today, and it's not like they haven't in previous games, but the decision making was probably a bit better today," he said. "Scoring goals when you have the opportunity to score goals helps as well. If we had put the goals away early in previous weeks, we probably would have got a result out of those games." The strong start for the under 23s has continued as they picked up their fourth win of the season with goals to Will Piva, Mohammad Jawad and Jack Moon, seeing them pick up a 3-1 win. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/a22c962b-faa2-446f-bc54-8bad630f578f.jpg/r0_84_4131_2418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg