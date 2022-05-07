sport, local-sport,

It was a chilly morning for the juniors of the Griffith Netball Association as they played out round two of their competition. There was plenty of on court action in the 10s and 11s division as SCC Emeralds took on Little Flavourtech Firebirds while Starts took on Benny Mahon Construction. Here is some of what we were able to capture from the two games. RELATED Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/79512917-0755-4693-8b46-8195f50fbad7.JPG/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg