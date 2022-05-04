sport, local-sport,

Hanwood will make yet another trip to Wagga this weekend as they head to Rawlings Park to take on Wagga United. The Hanwood side has made the most of a difficult start to the season, which has seen them on the road for four of the first five weeks of the season. It hasn't hindered the side at all as they have started the season with three wins and three clean sheets to see them sitting at the top of the table as the only side to have won all of their games thus far. Heading into the weekend, Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco will be able to name an unchanged starting 11 for the first time this season. "We still have a couple of boys missing, but we will be able to go in with the same 11. That is a big positive," he said. "The way that performed in that first half (against South Wagga) was pretty awesome to watch. Now the challenge is backing that up this week, and being around four, it is still very early in the year, but you want to set a tone of what you want to do for the year. "The boys are really happy with what they put on last week, so now they want to try and back that up again this week, so that is the challenge." This week will see them come up against a Wagga United side who have had a mixed start to the year with a win, loss and draw to start the season. Last week saw them lose 7-2 to Henwood Park in a game that saw one of the United players sent from the field. RELATED Bertacco feels his side will be in for a challenge despite the heavy loss they suffered last time out. "For all reports, they have a pretty strong lineup," he said. "They had a not so good result on the weekend, but from what we have gathered, they were in front until they got a send-off, and the whole game changed from there. "If we look after ourselves first and foremost, we will be able to move forward." Wagga United was a bit of an anomaly for Hanwood last year as they were one of the only sides to take points off them at home after they held them to a draw just before the season was put on hold and then cancelled. Hanwood's reserve grade side will also be in action against Wagga United as they look to maintain their strong start to the season. After two big wins to start the season against Cootamundra and Tolland, Hanwood were held to a 1-1 draw, but they still occupy the top spot in the Gardiner Shield thanks to the massive wins to start the season. Much like their first-grade side, Wagga United have had a mixed start to the season in the reserve grade competition. Reserves will kick off at 1.10pm, with first grade to follow at around 3.30pm.

