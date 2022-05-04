sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Swans will be in for a test this weekend when they play hosts to Ganmain Grong Grong Matong at Exies Oval on Saturday afternoon. They will come across a Lions side who are coming into the weekend with plenty of confidence. Having convincingly disposed of the Mangoplah CUE last weekend by 95 points, the Lions are heading into this weekend as one of two undefeated sides in the Riverina Football League, the other being Collingullie GP. This weekend highlights the tough start to the season that the Swans have endured with games against three of the top four sides in the opening month. The Swans held themselves to account in the battles with the other two top-four contenders and will be looking to do the same this weekend. RELATED What will need to improve is their execution, as the Lions will look to put any turnover in the Swans defensive fifty into points, which is something other opponents haven't been able to do. The reserve grade side will look to bounce back from an uncharacteristically slow start to the season. The Swans have been the form side in recent years but have only picked up one win in the opening two games of the season, having fallen to a 23-point defeat at the hands of the Demons last weekend. The under 17.5s will look to maintain their undefeated start to the season with a clash with the Lions, who have only dropped one game so far this season. The under 17.5s will get the action underway with first bounce at 10.30am, with firsts to get underway at around 2.10pm.

