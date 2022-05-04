newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Black and Whites will head into their clash with Yanco-Wamoon looking to rebound after a loss last time out. The Panthers fell on the road to the Roosters, their second loss of the season, and for co-coach Andrew Lavaka, it comes down to not doing the basics right. "It's tough after you lose a game, and you know you could have won it, but we just have to be better," he said. "The positive was that the effort is there we just have to put it together for the 80 minutes that's all it is. Mistakes are the crucial one. "If you drop a lot of ball and give away a lot of possession, you are going to pay." Difficult faced by the Black and Whites was added by the loss of Semi Tafili, picking up a broken finger in their win over the Waratahs the week prior while playmaker Stephen Broome is likely to miss at least a couple of weeks with a hamstring concern. Lavaka knows that Broome will be a huge loss to the side. "When you have one of your experienced players out, it does hurt," he said. "In saying that, we just have to roll through and continue with footy. I'm sure there will be someone there ready to put the shoes on." The Black and Whites do have depth at their disposal, with the club able to have all five grades for the first time in a number of seasons. This weekend will see the Black and Whites take on a Hawks side who are still looking for their first win of the season. The Hawks have shown promise in recent weeks but getting a full 80-minute performance together hurt them against the Magpies as they fell to a conversion after the siren. RELATED Lavaka knows they are a side that can't be taken lightly. "They will be coming out hard as they look for their first win, and I know they will be hungry as any side would be in their position," he said. The action at Solar Mad Stadium will kick off with the under 16s at 12.15pm, with the League tag to follow at 1.30pm. The first graders will round out the day, with play getting underway at around 2.35pm. Meanwhile, out at Yenda, the young Blueheelers side faces a tough test when the undefeated DPC Roosters, who are shaping up as one of the sides to beat this season, make the trip out to Wade Park. The Hay Magpies will be looking to maintain their positive momentum after the two-point win over Yanco when they return home to take on a TLU Sharks side who are looking for their first win of the season. In the final game of the round, after picking up their second win of the season, Waratahs will make the trip to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong.

