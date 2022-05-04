sport, local-sport,

It will be a special weekend for CSU and the Griffith Blacks when they face off for a special cup at Beres Ellwood Oval. The Ben Groat Cup will go on the line this weekend will go on the line this weekend with the Blacks looking to maintain possession of the piece of silverware. Coach Chris McGregor knows what it would mean to the club if they were able to hold onto the cup this weekend. "It is always a good game regardless of where we are sitting on the ladder," he said. "It always means a lot to both clubs to be able to show respect to the family. It is one of the highlights for the club of the season." The Blacks were stuck down by COVID ahead of their clash with the Waratahs last weekend, which saw them fall to a narrow defeat, it is a different story coming into this weekend. All things being well and the six players coming out of isolation tomorrow, McGregor said he could have 10 players coming back into the first and second-grade squad. RELATED "We will know a bit more tomorrow night, but we should have most of the boys out of COVID isolation. Hopefully, they are feeling alright. Mitch White should be back running around. "Not sure where he will play yet, but hopefully, he is feeling alright after being back at training last night. We still have a few little injuries." The others set to return are Vaea Mateo and Bill Boys, while they will lose the service of Oleni Ngungutau who will miss this weekend's game due to work commitments. Heading into the clash, McGregor is expecting a tough game against a CSU side boosted by the special meaning behind this week's game. "They are a side on the improve to start the year, and you can see that by the fact that they haven't been blown away at all this year," he said. "Everything I hear is that they are a much-improved side. "On days like this, even when they have been struggling, we haven't put big scores on them, so we know it will be a tough game. They always play with a bit more passion as well." It's a full card at Beres Ellwood Oval starting at 11.40am with third grade while firsts kick off at 3.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

