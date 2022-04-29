news, local-news, crime, council, yambil street, trees, theft, reward

Over 40 newly planted trees have been stolen from the kerbside gardens in Yambil Street, in a daring sabotage of the Stage 3 development works. 40 grevilleas and liriope trees were stolen from the centre and the kerbside gardens of Yambil Street, just months after Griffith City Council is offering a $5000 reward for any information that leads to "the successful prosecution of persons responsible for damage to, or theft of, Council property." A post on the council's facebook page emphasised the cost to the community in replacing the trees. "In addition to the time and effort required to replace these plants there is also a cost to the community to purchase the replacement plants." The daring crime comes just two months after concerns were raised over the health of the trees, many of which were looking close to death. At the time, director of utilities Graham Gordon noted that if the trees died, the contractors would be on the hook for replacement costs. "If they don't survive, that's at the contractor's expense to replace those and we have trees that are ready to go in that look very similar to the other ones," he said. IN OTHER NEWS Police are currently investigating the theft and anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Residents are reminded not to report information to council directly. Council has been contacted for comment.

