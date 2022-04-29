newsletters, editors-pick-list, grapa, play, read and feed, whats on, acting, katharine innes

Griffith's premier theatrical troupe will be bringing a brand-new idea to Griffith, and is looking for actors keen to take it on. The upcoming "Read and Feed" promises a staged reading of a play, though audiences will be kept in the dark until they arrive. Actors will know the script ahead of rehearsals, but there's a promise of some healthy improvisation on the way. Katharine Innes, the director and producer of the show, explained that it was an idea meant to harness some of Griffith's talent who perhaps couldn't commit to a full, off-script show. "We've got a fantastic amount of local talent in Griffith but sometimes the commitment to a full length production can be a lot and it can be scary. This is a way for us to build our skills, as well as get to know each other as creatives in a low pressure environment," Ms Innes explained. "It's a chance to play with some fun and exciting scripts - a quick performance without the pressure of rehearsals or learning the full script." The nature of the staged reading means that actors will have the script with them on stage, but will be up on their feet presenting the characters. "It's not just sitting around a table reading," Ms Innes explained. While the plays are secret, Ms Innes promised "light, fun stories that an audience will really enjoy" and some fun characters. She added, "I'd just like to encourage the audience to come along, have fun. See a bit of light chaos and meet some new people." "Read and Feed" will be presenting two plays, or seasons. Season one will be performed on May 22 while season two takes the stage on August 14. Each play will have two rehearsals on the two Sundays immediately prior to the show. Ms Innes said that there had been a solid response to the call-out already. "We've got our experienced crew and some new faces as well. You don't have to be a member [of GRAPA] to apply but we will encourage actors to apply." Sign-ups for actors are still open, but will be closing on May 2. Anyone interested in joining the cast is asked to complete the entry form online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/07a49f54-c2ed-410a-993a-414cf12d682d.png/r2_82_719_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg