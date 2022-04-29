newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The future of one MIA town could be electric under a proposal announced by the Labor Party. During a visit to Leeton, Senator Deborah O'Neill said the plan would see the benefits of solar power shared through the installation of a community battery. The battery would store energy returned to the grid by solar panels during the day and then release the energy during the night. Ms O'Neill said 830 homes in Leeton were powered with solar energy, however the high-cost of batteries to store that electricity meant only five had been installed in Leeton. "This means the full potential of rooftop panels isn't being realised, and it's putting more pressure on our electricity grid," Ms O'Neill said in a media statement. "This commitment will allow local households to feed solar power into the shared battery during the day and draw from it at night - cutting electricity bills and emissions, and reducing pressure on the grid." Renters unable to install solar power on their homes would be set to benefit by drawing the excess energy stored in the battery. READ MORE Should Labor win government in May, Ms O'Neill said they planned to spend $200 million installing 400 community batteries in Australia. "It's part of Labor's powering Australia plan which cuts power bills, reduces emissions and creates jobs by boosting renewable energy," she said. Leeton mayor Tony Reneker welcomed the announcement which could benefit all of Leeton. Councillor Reneker said anything that helped to improve people's lives and ease the pressure on household budgets was welcome. "This will help everyone in the community," Cr Reneker said. "People are turning to solar more and more, one reason is the cost of power and the another is worry about emissions," he said. Following the announcement of the community battery, Ms O'Neill met with Leeton Shire councillors. Cr Reneker said funding for the Roxy Theatre re-development, housing, health and transport links would be issues on the agenda.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/76ae5b61-c891-446f-bfbd-35fa8c44510b.JPG/r0_587_4032_2865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg