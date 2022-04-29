newsletters, editors-pick-list, riverside caravan park, redevelopment, election, sussan ley, money

The Riverside Caravan Park in Darlington Point is set to receive a two million dollar boost if the Coalition government is re-elected, pledged Minister for Farrer Sussan Ley this morning. The caravan park has been planning a three-stage redevelopment to add some amenities while remaining unique and keeping the appeal of the natural scenery. The upgrades would cost nine million dollars in total and include a new playground, 15 new cabins and a new reception area among other improvements. Ms Ley announced this morning that the government had pledged to provide 2.85 million dollars towards the upgrades, funding Stage 1 of the improvements. "When I came here before, I talked to Juanita and talked about the caravan park. I met with council and talked to council about the importance of this asset," she said. RELATED "I was made aware that an application for funding was in the system, so to speak, and now I am delighted to announce that a re-elected Coalition government will provide 2.85 million dollars to upgrade the Darlington Point Riverside Caravan park." General manager John Scarce explained the future plans. "Stage 1 will be turning it into that tourist park, so there'll be some playground facilities and additional cabins. Stage 2 is that beach area at the front - it's all crown reserve so we'll go for crown money for that to redo that up there," Mr Scarce said. READ MORE: Mayor of the Murrumbidgee Council Ruth McCrae said that any improvements would be mindful of the natural beauty of the area. "It has a very unique feel about it. It's natural environment is the great attraction so we'll be very mindful of not disturbing or impacting that," she said. "It's a great opportunity for the businesses in town, and in talks with nearby councils, they're very supportive." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

