Yoogali SC will be looking to pick up points again this weekend as they play host to Canberra White Eagles this Sunday. With the Yoogali side enjoying a stretch of home games, turning Solar Mad Stadium into a fortress is crucial, according to Luke Santolin, who will take charge of the first-grade side this weekend in the absence of Sante Donadel. "Well, we need to because we have a dream run in the first round with a lot of home games," he said. "It is just about collecting points everyone is going to be taking results off one another throughout the season, so in the next stretch where the majority are home games, we need to be putting our best foot forward." Santolin feels that it might be a case of the first-grade side trying too hard in the pursuit of their first victory of the season. "The boys are not happy with their current situation, and it definitely hasn't been through lack of effort," he said. "If anything they want is probably a bit too much, and they have to let things happen a bit more naturally. "We will be at virtually full strength this weekend and at home, so we just need to keep picking up points." Santolin has taken charge of the under 23s side, who made a strong start to the season with victories over Tuggeranong and ANU FC before they fell to rivals Wagga City Wanderers last weekend. RELATED The Yoogali coach paid credit to how his side has taken to the challenge given the young age of the side. "I think 90 per cent are 18 or younger," he said. "They have made the jump up and have handled it quite well. They came up against a slightly more mature Wagga side on the weekend, and I think it was just our game management that let us down. "There was a 10-minute period when they just started kicking it long, and we didn't cope with it and let in three goals, and then the game was gone. "It was a good learning curve, and hopefully, we can get better for it and bounce back on Sunday." The action will get underway at Solar Mad Stadium with the under 23s at 12.45pm, with first grade to get underway at around 3pm on Sunday.

