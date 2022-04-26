newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There will be a local flavour to the Harold Matthews grand final on Saturday, with Albert Litisoni set to feature. The Black and Whites junior will take the field at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on the weekend as part of the Cronulla Sharks side, who will face Western Suburbs. Litisoni made a move up to Sydney in 2016 in pursuit of his dream of playing in the NRL and had been playing in the Penrith competition and was a member of the Penrith Panthers representative sides. He was then picked up by the Cronulla Sharks and has been a member of the under 16s side for the past two seasons. The 2021 side wasn't successful in making it through to this time of the season as they finished outside of the top six and thus missed out on semi-final. The season was seen as a great chance to gain some experience, and Lisitoni was happy to be a part of the side. RELATED This season has seen the Sharks side be a force in the competition finishing the regular season in fourth on the ladder, having only dropped two games all season in a tightly contested competition. The Sharks were able to see off Paramatta in the first elimination round and then defeated the Sydney Roosters last weekend to advance to the grand final. This weekend will see the side take on a West Magpies side who have gone through the season undefeated, so it will be a mammoth task facing the Sharks. Heading into the final, Listioni was in shock that his side had been able to reach the grand final and the nerves were growing heading into the weekend. The side has been working hard since the preseason and is in reach of what they set out to achieve.

