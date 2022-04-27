sport, local-sport,

It will be all systems go for the Griffith Netball Association this weekend, with the local season set for the first centre pass. There will be a slightly different look to the season this year with action to be play on both Saturday as well as a Wednesday night competition. The junior grades will still be played on Saturday morning, while there will also be three senior divisions with games commencing at 11am with the NetSetGo program remaining on Saturday between 10am-11am. The midweek competition sees an A and B grade competition being played with games being played at 6pm and 7pm. RELATED The changes have seen an uptick in team numbers, with 51 teams registered across all of the competition. The excitement around the association is also building ahead of it's move from Jubilee Oval to the new state of the art facility at Westend, which will hopefully be ready around the mid-point of the season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/1abd3e27-24f0-4af7-ac28-87cbf50ab7ad.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg