Race one of the winter competition saw 70 Feral's off to a flying start. In the long course Peter Stockwell set the standard running off a handicap of 14m 15s he posted a net time of 27m 26s to claim 1st place. Digby Jones 31m 39s was 2nd then Adrian Baird in 3rd place. Sharon Careri in her first run for 2022 was the fastest woman posting a net time of 33m 42s and in her second run for the season Teresa Burgess was the second fastest woman 34m 46s. Aidan Fattore saving himself for a big race in Narrandera the following day was the second fastest male. Derek Goullet was the top sprinter with a net time of 26m 18s. On her first Feral run Jessica Dalton claimed 1st place in the short course posting a net time of 26m 9s. The handicapper may look closely at her for next week's run. James Morshead was 2nd and Alana Rossiter was 3rd. She could have been 2nd if she had her timing tag at the start, not hearing a beep as she crossed the mat Alana had to double back and extract her tag from her jacket. Two short course favourites Callum Vecchio end Taylor Morell unfortunately were disqualified for running the wrong course. On Sunday the 24th of April the Narrandera Bidgee Boxing group hosted a series of runs. Several Griffith Feral's registered for the runs and came home with a collection of medallions. Entered in the 21km half marathon were Eliza Star, Lena Sergi and Janet Mazzarolo. RELATED Star claimed 2nd place and Sergi 3rd. Entered in the 13km run were Aidan Fattore, Steven Bourke and Adrian Baird. It was no surprize that Fattore again took 1st place and with him on the podium was Bourke in 3rd place. Meanwhile Lyn Potter enjoyed a brisk walk with family and Nicole Clarke chose a steady pace for herself. The 6km track had to be extended to 7km to get around some wet patches. No problem for Nate Mingay who claimed second place with 30m 36s. There was also a 1-kilometre dash, Nate entered that as well and posted a time of 3m 44s. Congratulations to all who participated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/aa63a45e-59d9-4d9b-989b-f7e70d8a2869.jpg/r0_34_413_267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg