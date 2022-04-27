sport, local-sport,

It was a mixed weekend on court for the Griffith Swans when they faced their arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton on Saturday. In Jenna Richards' fiftieth senior game, the A graders were able to open their account with a 51-43 victory over the Crows. It was a back and forth encounter before the Swans were able to break away for their first victory of the season. A reserve was also able to take their first points of the season after picking up a convincing 48-26 victory. The rivals were inseparable during the B grade game, with a rare 38-all draw seeing the points split between two sides who were looking for their first wins of the season. RELATED The C graders hunt for their first win of the season continues after they fell to an eight-goal defeat at the hands of the Crows, while the under 17s are also still looking for their first points of the season after they fell 49-37 to their rivals. This weekend will see the Swans return home to take on Collingulllie GP with action starting at 9am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

