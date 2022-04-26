sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Black and Whites have sent a massive message to the rest of the League Tag competition after a resounding victory over a young Waratahs side. The Panthers were able to make a fast start to the game with a try with their first set of the afternoon with Breeanna Coelli able to get through the Waratahs defence. The tries continued to roll from there with two quick tries, with Ashleigh Penrith and coach Shailyn Williams able to extend the lead for the Black and Whites. A cutout pass from Williams allowed Sophie Bozic to get over the line before the Panthers made it five tries in as many sets, with Lily-Belle Misiloi able to step through the Waratahs defence to see the Black and Whites leading 28-0. Coelli and Penrith were able to score their second try of the game to see the Black and Whites leading 40-0 at the break. The Waratahs found their feet somewhat in the second half, and the sides traded sets after the break before the Panthers were able to breakthrough once more. Hollie Penrith completed a second-half hat-trick with three straight tries as the margin pushed past fifty. Shemeikah Monaghan kept the scoreboard ticking over as she was able to break through the Waratahs defence before the Black and Whites were able to make a break down the wing before working the ball back across the field to see Moerai Makonia score next to the post. The massive win was wrapped when Bozic was able to break the line and get over the line, and with the successful conversion from Williams, the Black and Whites walked away with a 72-0 victory. RELATED Out at Hay, it was a much tighter clash between the Magpies and DPC Roosters. It was a family affair for the Magpies, with Luci and Polly Lugsdin getting over for tries, and two successful conversions from Ellie Darlow proved the difference as Hay came away with a 12-10 victory. The Greens were able to stay unbeaten as they came away with a 20-4 win over Yenda at Wade Park. Jamie Taylor, Jessica Borgese and Sharna Morriss were among the try scorers for Leeton, while Sahara Moon crossed for the Blueheelers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/bea02ddc-f0f5-468a-937f-acf17b2f94c8.JPG/r0_226_6000_3616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg