Last Saturday was a glorious autumn day but only a small field of 13 ladies played a Stableford Round. Congratulations to Liz Humphreys who had a day out on the course and carded 39 points which was the best score of the day. Runner up was Chris Cunial who survived a countback to beat Kathy King, both players scored 38 points. Balls went down to 33 points. We welcomed our visitor Kaye Dalton who enjoyed playing on a dry golf course! Our Griffith City Women's Open Tournament sponsored by F & R N McNabb, Mobil Distributor, is on Wednesday May 11. A reminder that entries close on Wednesday May 4. We are calling for volunteers to assist with afternoon tea for our Tournament. A list has been put up and it would be greatly appreciated if you could add your name to the list to bring something savoury or sweet to share on the day. Thank you in anticipation. Our Pennant Competition will commence on May 2 and will run for five weeks. Our first match will be against Coleambally at Coleambally. Good golfing to the team. Today's event is a Stroke Round and on Saturday the competition will be versus Par.

