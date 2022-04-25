newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The B & C Plumbing Pro-Am returned to the Griffith Golf Club with a bang last week when around 130 amateurs attended to play with the 48 Professionals over the two days. The course was at its best and playing long after the recent rain. Brendon Smith, with a score of six-under-par, was the professional winner . The amateurs played stableford with Kandice Marin showing her talent to easily take out the Ladies championship scoring 76 points over the two days, 30-37. Margaret Naseby (Colleambally) runner-up 65 points. The Men's winner was Josh Stapleton with a six over par score of 148, Jason Magoci 151, nine over par runner-up. A Grade Handicap winner Marc Castellian 142 nett, Jason Brain 143 nett runner-up. B Grade won by Daniel Richens 70 points, second Kieran Elvy 67 points, Mike Aventi 66 points third. C Grade won by Trevor Cowie 66 points, second Sam Harrison 64 points, third Kye Garrett 63 points. The three celebrity guests Robert Dipierdomenico, Jim Cassidy and Greg Ritchie was a big hit over the two days. The event on Saturday was a single stableford with 47 players. Talented Junior Blake Millis 37 points won A Grade on a countback over Max Turner 37 points, nailing a birdie on the 7th. Robin Salvestro 36 points won B Grade ahead of Dom Guglielmino 33 points. John Witherspoon 38 points best in C Grade, Adam Truscott 34 points runner-up on a countback over Keith Woodbridge 34 points. RELATED Salvestro won the 4th pin, Turner won 7th & 15th, Mark O'Connor 8th, Jason Magoci 11th,Bryon James 16th. There were 37 players in Sunday's medley single stableford. Ryan Harrison 40 points won A Grade, Aaron Lawler 39 points runner-up. Jim Dickie 39 points won B Grade over James Wythes 33 points on a countback over John F. Gale 33 points. Solonkia Pologa 41 points easily won C Grade, Jill Hammond flew the ladies flag, runner-up on 35 points on a countback over Tom Wright 35 points. Pins to 7th Andrew Oates, 11th Gavin Aventi. Vouchers to 32 points. A solid field of 65 players contested a medley single stableford on Easter Monday. Alex Emmerson 41 points won A Grade, Grant Gyles 40 points runner-up. Brad Clark 36 points best in B Grade, Joe Cudmore runner-up 35 points on a countback over Peter Cunial and Paul Connell 35 points Fr. Andrew Grace cracked it for a win in C Grade, carding 4 point pars on the 2nd and 18th to card 36 points on a countback over Len Sexton 36 points. There were three Eagles on the day by Grant Gyles 9th, Brett Angel 1st, Josh Stapleton 9th. Pins to Alex Emmerson 4th, Bill Alpen 7th. A medley single stableford in two grades on Good Friday. Div.1 won by Jason Brain 37 points, second Bryan Trembath 36 points. Div.2 Solonika Pologa 34 points runner-up, Simon Potts 33 points runner-up. Pins to 11th Col Vearing, 8th Tuiru Phillip. There was no veterans competition last week but vets are advised that the First Round of the Cudmore-Williams Trophy versus Leeton will be played in Griffith this coming Thursday, April 28th. Morning tea at 8.30am. for a 9.30am. shotgun start in a single stableford. A reminder to members that the A.G.M. is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 3 at the Club at 7.00pm. A large attendance would be appreciated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/9ba666b2-f62a-4204-b879-e57d6dcb348b.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg