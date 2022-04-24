sport, local-sport,

Hanwood has kept their winning momentum up at the start of the Pascoe Cup season after heading to Wagga and coming back with a 3-0 victory over Tolland. The Hanwood side was forced to try and break down the Tolland defence, who were sitting back in an attempt to keep the visitors out, but they were able to find a way through the wall. Josh De Rossi gave his side the lead heading into halftime after some interplay between the forwards saw him able to convert an opportunity, and he was then brought down in the box in the early stages of the second half, with Danny Johnson able to find the back of the net from the spot. Hanwood then played out from the back and was able to break down the wing, and with Johnson found from across, he was able to convert to make it 3-0. For coach Jason Bertacco, the way his side found a way through the Tolland defence was most pleasing. "Tolland sat back and played a real counter-attacking kind of game, so the boys have to dig deep," he said. "We are expecting that a few teams are going to do that against us, so to grind out a three-nil win was really positive." RELATED The intensity that was missing from the Cootamundra game was there in their second encounter. "We probably had 75 per cent of the ball, and when the ball did break for them, the pleasing thing was that we had five or six people just screaming back to protect our goal," he said. "To keep that clean sheet is a big motivation for us." Hanwood will hit the road again next weekend when they take on Lake Albert.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/8f37f231-2cc8-449e-812e-2b66a0e486f5.JPG/r1013_730_4973_2967_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg