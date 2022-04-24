sport, local-sport,

The clash between Leeton and Yenda went right down to the final siren at Wade Park. George Broome got the scoring underway for the Leeton side before two quick tries saw the Blueheelers hit the lead. Leeton pulled to within a try when Brayden Scarr pushed his way over, but another two quick tries saw Yenda head into the sheds with a 24-8 lead. The sides traded tries in the early stages of the second half, while a penalty goal to the Blueheers saw them leading by 12 points with 16 minutes remaining. RELATED Broome completed his hat-trick while a chip from Shannon Bradbrook found Kirtis Fisher to pull the margin back to two points with seven minutes remaining. On the final siren, Scarr was able to find a way through the Yenda defence to see his side come away with a 32-30 victory. Meanwhile, Hay's return to the Group 20 first grade saw DPC Roosters able to come away with a 32-22 win while TLU Sharks defeated Yanco-Wamoon 30-10.

